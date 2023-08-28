The Dalton State College men’s soccer team didn’t face much resistance in the two games it played at home in its brand-new tournament, The Dalton Classic.
After a 4-0 victory over Brescia on Thursday, the Roadrunners protected home field with a 5-0 victory over Louisiana Christian on Saturday.
The Roadrunners were the only team to finish with two wins in the four-team event.
The fourth-ranked Roadrunners (2-0-1) piled up four first-half goals on a Louisiana Christian (0-1-1) team that received votes for the preseason top-25.
Dalton State scored just three minutes in, with Jack Brown putting in a goal off the assisting leg of Rasmus Andersson.
Mason Dalton helped make it 2-0 in Dalton for Dalton State, when he assisted on a Jack Stainrod goal in the 20th minute. Guilherme Franca put in a penalty kick in the 38th minute to make it 3-0 DSC, and the Roadrunners added to the score with just one second left before half when Mizuki Saika sent in a shot off a corner kick.
In the second half, Dalton State freshman and Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Nico Cuna got in a collegiate scorebook as a Roadrunner.
Cuna found Andersson with a cross pass in the 69th minute, and Andersson sent in the fifth goal of the game for Dalton State.
Cuna played 32 minutes as a substitute, and Yahir Zapata, another newcomer to Dalton State from Northwest Whitfield, played 18 minutes.
The Roadrunners outshot Louisiana Christian 9-3 on goal, converting more than half of those into goals. On the other side, Dalton State keeper Michael Barrueta saved all three Louisiana Christian shots that were on frame. Dalton State held the overall shot advantage 14-8.
Prior to the men’s game in a doubleheader, the Dalton State women got their first point of the season, battling Sewanee to a 1-1 draw in the Lady Roadrunners’ lone game in the Dalton Classic.
Both Dalton State (0-1-1) and Sewanee (0-1) scored a first-half goal, and neither side could get another in to break the stalemate.
Sewanee struck first when Brianna Fee got in a goal in the 24th minute.
Dalton State’s Lauren Wright knotted the game when Southeast Whitfield graduate Briana Hurtado found her for the equalizer in the 41st minute.
The Lady Roadrunners used a stout defense to keep Sewanee out of the net for the final 56 minutes of action. The made goal was one of only two shots allowed by Dalton State all game.
DSC had seven shots, including four on goal.
The Dalton State teams play another men’s-women’s doubleheader on Friday. The women play Bryan College at home at 5 p.m., and the men follow at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.