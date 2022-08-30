The Dalton State College men’s soccer team scored two second-half goals to secure a 2-2 draw on the road Tuesday against Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, Tennessee.
The Roadrunners entered halftime down 2-0.
Wynand Wessels of Tennessee Wesleyan (1-0-3) put the Roadrunners (2-0-1) behind at the 16:51 mark of the first half on an unassisted goal, then Billy Boag scored a goal off an assist from Cian Gantley to make the score 2-0 with 33:39 gone in the first half.
Dalton State needed just three minutes in the second half to finally get on the scoreboard.
Josh Ramos assisted Justin Riescher on a goal at the 48:12 mark of the contest.
Ramos scored the second, game-tying DSC goal, putting one in 79:32 into the game to tie it with a little more than 10 minutes to play.
Dalton State held the advantage on shots overall at 10-7, but the Bulldogs had four shots on goal to Dalton State’s three. Noah Cicoria had the Roadrunners’ other shot on goal.
Dalton State keeper Michael Barrueta had two saves.
The Roadrunners return home to host Milligan University on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
