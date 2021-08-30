DSC men take down UT Southern Saturday, Lady Roadrunners suffer setback

Dalton State College's men's soccer team picked up a 2-0 win in Pulaski, Tennessee, against Tennessee Southern on Saturday, while the women's squad fell 6-0.
The 11th-ranked men's team (2-1) got out to a fast start over Southern (0-1) with a goal by Justin Riescher just over two minutes in, then added an insurance goal just a minute before the game ended.
Connor Nixon added the late goal on an assist from Balmore Cruz.
Southern outshot Dalton State nine to eight, but goalkeeper Michael Barrueta preserved a shutout for the Roadrunners.
In the women's game, fifth-ranked Tennessee Southern (3-0) piled up four goals in the first half while shutting down the Dalton State (1-3) attack.
Southern added two more in the second half, with four goals scored by Keito Ido. Tennessee Southern racked up 14 shots to Dalton State's five. Molly Duncan led the Lady Roadrunners with two shots.
The men's game scheduled for Tuesday night at Lakeshore Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, while the women host Wesleyan Wednesday at 5 p.m.
