DSC men take down UT Southern Saturday, Lady Roadrunners suffer setback

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.