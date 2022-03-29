No. 13 Dalton State College finished as runner-up to host No. 2 South Carolina-Beaufort at the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic in Okatie, South Carolina, on Tuesday.
South Carolina-Beaufort (875, +11) won by six strokes over the Roadrunners (+17, 881). No. 3 Coastal Georgia was third at 886 (+22). In fourth was No. 8 Point at 904 (+40) with Cumberlands in fifth at 913 (+49).
“Very proud of the guys this week, especially after such a slow start on Monday morning,” said Dalton State head coach Ben Rickett. “Today’s conditions were extremely difficult with the wind and the change in direction and with the exception of one hole, we played a really good round of golf.”
All five Roadrunners were in the top-10 after Monday’s first round, led by Matthew Cleary. Cleary went red hot on the back nine to get to 1-under 71 overall and tied for second after one round. Steve Kibare tied for fourth just one shot back of Cleary.
Making his Roadrunner debut, Jarod Edwards posted 1-over 73 to tie for ninth. Also, in a tie for ninth were Dalton State’s Trevor Bassett and Tyler White.
In the second round, Cleary remained tied for second after an even-par 72 on his second pass around the course. He was joined in the top-10 by Bassett and White. Bassett moved up to a tie for seventh with an even-par 72, while White remained tied for ninth after his second straight 1-over 73.
Edwards and Kibare moved down the standings with Edwards posting 3-over 75 and Kibare shooting 8-over 80. Edwards tied for 14th and Kibare tied for 24th following the round.
After the third round, all five Roadrunners finished in the top-20 overall with Cleary staying with a second place finish after shooting 75 (+3) in windy conditions. Joining him in the top-10 was Bassett in a tie for eighth after a round of 76 (+4).
Edwards moved up into a tie for 15th overall after posting a 4-over 76. Kibare bounced back with a 1-over round of 73 to move into a tie for 17th while White shot 80 (+8) and ended the tournament tied for 19th.
Dalton State is at home for its next event, hosting the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm starting Monday. The event is free to the public and everyone is welcome out to the course to cheer the Roadrunners on to victory against the strongest regular season tournament field in NAIA golf.
