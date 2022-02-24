Dalton State College's men's golf team stormed back in the final round to take victory in the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invite in Valdosta on Tuesday, while the women's team finished second in the first tournament of the spring schedule for both teams.
The men's team shot a final-round best of 292 (+4) to post a tournament total of 883 (+19) to win by nine strokes over runner-up Point at 892 (+28).
"Today was a good step in the right direction and a nice start to the spring with a win," said Dalton State men's coach Ben Rickett.
Steve Kibare shot a 70 to take medalist honors. Joining him in the top-five was Cole Wentworth in fourth overall with a round of 72 (E). Matthew Cleary made it three Roadrunners in the top-10 with an eighth place finish and a round of 74 (+2).
Keiser won the women's tournament at 904 (+40), with Dalton State next at 922 (+58).
Sydney Hermann posted 73 (+1) to finish tied for second overall.
"We are nowhere near where we need to be but this is a great starting point," said women's coach Jim McGrew.
