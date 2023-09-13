Dalton State began the season in strong fashion on Tuesday, shooting three-straight under-par team rounds and pulling away during the second round for a convincing nine-stroke victory over a strong field in the Coastal Georgia Fall Invite in Waverly on Monday and Tuesday.
Fourth-ranked Dalton State shot a three-round total of (850, -14) to win by nine strokes over St. Thomas at 859 (-5). No. 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) (863, -1) finished third, with tournament host No. 6 Coastal Georgia (876, +12) in 4th. No. 14 Point (Ga.) (884, +20) rounded out the top-five.
"It's been a long time since we have started the season by winning the opening event," Dalton State coach Ben Rickett said. "This was very impressive from the entire team. Everyone helped, and that starts at home with qualifying for these events."
Steve Kibare fired a 6-under 66 in the first round to get the ball rolling for the Roadrunners, with freshman Jack Whaley close behind with a 4-under 68. Trevor Bassett carded a 2-over 74 with Jarod Edwards and Brock Hoover shooting 3-over 75's.
Tyler Latimer played as the individual and was at even-par 72 following the round. Turning to round two, Dalton State carried a 6-stroke lead after a team round of 283 (-5).
The second round was suspended due to weather less than six holes in. When play resumed on the final day, the Birds stretched their lead out to 10 strokes with a 282 (-6) team round. Whaley fired another sub-par round with a 3-under 69 to pace Dalton State.
Bassett and Hoover were also in red figures with a 70 (-2) and 71 (-1) respectively. Kibare carded an even-par 72, with Edwards shooting another 3-over 75. Latimer continued to play well as an individual, with a second-straight even-par 72.
Bassett was the top scorer of the third round with a 3-under 69, but Whaley claimed the individual medalist honor in his first collegiate tournament, ending with a 1-under 71 and a 1-stroke victory. Bassett moved up to fifth overall after his stellar round.
Kibare slid back with a 4-over 76 but still grabbed a top-10 with a tie for sixth. Hoover made it four Birds in the top-15, finishing in 13th after a final round even-par 72.
Edwards moved up to 29th following his best round of the tournament, a 1-over 73. Latimer shot 1-over 73 as well and captured a top-10 in the process, finishing in 10th as the team posted 285 (-3).
"Winning is hard, and we already had to deal with some early adversity, which was good to see how the guys responded," Rickett said. "This gives us a great starting point, and am excited to head to Tampa in a couple of weeks."
Dalton State will be back in action Sept. 25 and 26 when they host the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.