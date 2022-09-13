Dalton State College’s men’s golf team opened its 2022-23 schedule Monday and Tuesday at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational in Waverly. The second-ranked Roadrunners capitalized on great scoring conditions, shooting two of their three team rounds under par, but it was wasn’t enough to lead them to victory as Dalton State fell two strokes short of victory and settled for third.
No. 12 Southeastern shot 846 (-18) to take the win with No. 22 Truett-McConnell taking second at 847 (-17). Dalton State finished third at 848 (-16). In fourth was No.5 USC-Beaufort at 852 (-12), with tournament host No. 7 Coastal Georgia (853, -11) rounding out the top five.
“I was extremely impressed with the performance of the entire team. When we show up for tournaments winning is always the goal, but also getting better,” said Dalton State coach Ben Rickett. “In September you figure out who you are as a team and what I saw this week excites me. Seven strong performances with good attention to detail.”
Cole Wentworth paced the Roadrunners with a top five finish with rounds of 69, 71 and 68 to finish in fifth at 208 (-8). Steve Kibare made it two Roadrunners in the top 10 with rounds of 73, 67 and 70 (210) to finish at 6-under and tied for eighth.
Davison Reynolds, a Dalton High School graduate, made an impressive showing, carding an even-par tournament with rounds of 73, 72 and 71 (216) to come home tied for 23rd. Trevor Bassett and Tucker Windham finished tied for 26th at 1-over, 217. Bassett shot rounds of 74, 71 and 72 with Windham posting 71, 73 and 73.
Gavin Noble and Jarod Edwards played as individuals, with Noble notching a top-15 in his first event as a Roadrunner and Edwards getting a top-20. Noble finished in a tie for 13th at 3-under, 213, with Edwards finishing 18th at 2-under, 214.
The Roadrunners travel to Palm Harbor, Florida, to host the Invite at Innisbrook on Sept. 26.
