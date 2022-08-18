The Dalton State College men’s soccer team opened its 2022 campaign with a blowout win on Thursday.
In a game that was announced on Wednesday as a late add to the schedule, the Roadrunners trounced Knoxville, Tennessee’s Johnson University 8-0 at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park.
Cristiano Catarino and Justin Riescher each scored two goals and Riescher assisted on two others as Dalton State peppered 37 shots while holding Johnson without a look at the goal.
The Roadrunners scored five goals in the first half, then put in three more after the break.
Riescher assisted on the first goal of the match, a Leonardo Seixas score with 14:17 gone by, then put in his own goal at the 37 minute-mark.
Dalton State’s third goal came less than two minutes later, when Riescher assisted Josh Ramos.
Riescher put home his second goal with 1:30 left before half. He was assisted by Guilherme Franca and Jaime Mendiola, a former Coahulla Creek standout.
With just 13 seconds before half, Catarino send in a goal to put DSC up 5-0.
Filemon Quintero, a former Dalton High School Catamount, scored his first collegiate goal three minutes into the second half off an assist from Connor Nixon. Catarino was assisted by Frank Rodriguez on his second goal, then Jurgen Ramirez capped the scoring in the 66th minute.
Quintero and Mendiola were making their first appearances for the Roadrunners, and fellow local products Eliseo Padilla (Northwest Whitfield) and Yehia Hussein (Dalton Academy) also saw their first collegiate action. Dalton High grad Nestor Mendez also saw action at goalkeeper.
Dalton State next plays Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
