DSC men's soccer opens spring schedule with win over Life; two players earn weekly conference honors

Dalton State College's men's soccer team kicked off the spring portion of their season on Sunday with a 3-0 road win against Life in Marietta.
The Roadrunners resume their schedule after the NAIA and Southern States Athletic Conference moved championship events in soccer from fall to spring amid COVID-19. Dalton State played a non-conference fall schedule.
Dalton State improved to 4-0-1 overall, while Life fell to 0-1. Dalton State's Connor Nixon and Jonathan Soto each got their first goals on the season, with Justin Riescher netting his team-leading eighth.
Nixon got the Roadrunners on the board first 16 minutes in when he found the back of the net.
After a hard fought second half, Santiago Moore and Soto connected to give the Roadrunners a two-goal 86 minutes in.
Dalton State put the game away after 89 minutes when Soto found Riescher for the third Roadrunner goal of the day.
Soto picked up the assist on Riescher's goal, while Moore got the assist on Soto's. Newcomer Kieran Hodges saved all four shots on goal in his first appearance for the Roadrunners.
Soto and Hodges also picked up SSAC honors for their performance in the spring opener.
Soto, a junior, was named the SSAC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Hodges, a freshman playing in his first collegiate game, was named SSAC Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. The awards are based on performance for the week of Jan. 25-31.
Dalton State next plays Thursday, Feb. 18, when they travel to Temple Terrace, Florida, to open SSAC play against the Falcons of Florida College. The game is at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.