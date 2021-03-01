In a Saturday soccer doubleheader for Dalton State College's men's and women's soccer teams at Lakeshore Park, the men remained undefeated with a 3-0 win over Faulkner, while the women took their first Southern States Athletic Conference loss 1-0 to Faulkner.
The men (7-0-1, 2-0 SSAC) got all three of their goals in the first half and dominated Faulkner (1-5-1, 0-2 SSAC) in shots.
Dalton State's Justin Riescher scored two goals in the first 15 minutes to get the Roadrunners out to a fast start. Zachary Perry added an unassisted goal 24 minutes in for Dalton State, which put up 18 shots while only allowing six from Faulkner.
Santiago Moore and Jeremiah Ruth assisted on Riescher's first goal, while Perry picked up an assist on the second.
The women's team (4-5, 1-1 SSAC) fell in overtime to Faulkner (1-9, 1-1 SSAC) after neither team netted a goal in regulation. Faulkner played with a one-player advantage throughout much of the second half, outshooting Dalton State 12-4 in the period after a red card left the Roadrunners short-handed.
Brooke Alvarez, a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School, made nine saves in goal for Dalton State, and Ava Van Doren led the Roadrunners with five shots.
The teams will play another home doubleheader this weekend, both against Brewton-Parker. The women's team plays at 1 p.m. at Lakeshore Park, with the men to suit up afterward.
