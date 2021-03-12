DSC men's soccer stays unbeaten with win over Middle Georgia

The Dalton State College men's soccer team stayed unbeaten in 10 games played this season with a 1-0 win at Macon's Middle Georgia Thursday.
The Roadrunners (9-0-1, 4-0 Southern States Athletic Conference) got on the board with a Justin Riescher goal in the first half, with the assist coming from Matheus Fineto Gamileira. Middle Georgia (3-3 SSAC) outshot Dalton State 4-3 overall, but couldn't find the back of the net.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Dalton State women's team was held off the board in a 3-0 loss to Middle Georgia.
The Lady Roadrunners (4-7, 1-3 SSAC) were held to just one shot attempt as Middle Georgia (5-3-1, 3-2 SSAC) took control with nine shots and three goals.
Brooke Alvarez managed three saves from her goalkeeper spot for Dalton State.
The Dalton State soccer teams host William Carey at Lakeshore Park on Thursday. The women kick off at 5 p.m., with the men to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.