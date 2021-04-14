DSC men's soccer sweeps conference weekly awards again after tournament

Dalton State College swept the Southern States Athletic Conference men's soccer player of the week awards again, with Guilherme Franca being named SSAC Offensive Player of the Week and Aaron Fraire being named SSAC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
It's the fifth time this season the Roadrunners have boasted both awards in the same week.
The awards are based on performance for the week of the SSAC's conference tournament last week. Dalton State played one tournament game — a 3-0 shutout win over Faulkner in the semifinals last Wednesday. The championship game, which was scheduled for the following Friday, was canceled due to inclement weather, and Dalton State was declared conference champions after winning the regular season title.
Fraire, a Dalton High School graduate, earned the defensive award with a three-save shutout of Faulkner. It's the fourth time this season Fraire has won the award and the fifth time in his career.
Franca earned his first-career award after a two-goal performance in the semifinal game.
The Roadrunners earned a bid to the NAIA national championship tournament, which begins Thursday, April 22. The tournament bracket will be revealed Monday.
