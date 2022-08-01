Dalton State College soccer coach Saif Alsafeer released the 2022 men’s soccer schedule on Monday. The schedule has 16 matches, nine home and seven road, with new opponents and a new home venue.
Newly built Dalton Stadium, which is on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School near Heritage Point Park, is the Roadrunners’ new home. The Roadrunners had played home games at Lakeshore Park.
“As we move closer to the season beginning, we’re continuing to focus on trusting the process of coming together and yet very excited to compete against quality opponents throughout the season,” said Alsafeer. “Our hope is to use the competition to our advantage in our growth as the season progresses to make this season one to remember!”
The Roadrunners begin the season with back-to-back road matches with two tough teams from the Appalachian Athletic Conference. DSC travels to Dayton, Tennessee, to play Bryan on Aug. 24 and to play Tennessee Wesleyan on Aug. 30.
A matchup with Milligan on Sept. 3 begins a stretch of five matches to open the home schedule as the Roadrunners look to avenge a loss from last season.
A Labor Day doubleheader on Sept. 5 is next on tap as Williams Baptist visits Dalton for the first time. Northwest finishes a tour of the South with a date against the Roadrunners on Sept. 11.
Fisk begins a home-and-home series with DSC on Sept. 17, while a tough Reinhardt squad waits in the wings for a stiff match on Sept. 21.
Southern States Athletic Conference play begins on Sept. 24 with the Roadrunners traveling to play Brewton-Parker before back-to-back home matches with Mobile and William Carey. Both squads are expected to be nationally ranked in the top 10-15 in the country.
The return date for Fisk is next as the Roadrunners travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 5 before returning to host Faulkner on Oct. 9. Life leaves the Mid-South Conference to join the SSAC beginning this season and will welcome Dalton State to Marietta for their newly annual matchup on Oct. 15.
Blue Mountain returns to Dalton for a second-straight season because of Life entering the conference and will close out the home portion of the schedule on Senior Night on Oct. 19. Two road matches at Talladega and Middle Georgia State close out the regular season on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 respectively.
The SSAC Quarterfinals are played at campus sites on Nov. 4 and 5. If the Roadrunners are a fortunate enough to claim a No. 1 or 2-seed, they will get a bye and go straight to Montgomery, Alabama, for the remainder of the tournament on Nov. 9-11.
The NAIA Opening Round is Nov. 17-19 at selected host sites with the final site holding the rest of the tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 5 in Decatur, Alabama.
