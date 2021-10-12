Justin Riescher of Dalton State College was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Roadrunner golfer Matthew Cleary was named the SSAC Men’s Golfer of the Week.
The awards are based on performance for the week of Oct. 4-10.
Riescher tallied four goals across two games for Dalton State as the Roadrunners went 2-0 in conference competition. Riescher had a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Blue Mountain on Thursday.
It's the first honor for Riescher this season, but the senior midfielder won the award four times last season on his way to the conference's player of the year award.
Cleary earned the honor for the second time this season after helping the Roadrunners to a second-place finish at the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday. He finished as the third overall individual golfer with a three-round total of a five-under 211.
Cleary won the award three weeks prior, while Sydney Hermann of the women's team was the honoree on the women's side last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.