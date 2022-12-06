All five starters for Dalton State College (7-4) had double-digit points as the Roadrunners pulled away after halftime and earned a 77-64 neutral-site win over Carolina University (3-6) Tuesday night at Reinhardt University in Waleska.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime after Carolina led by as much as nine in the first, but the Roadrunners piled up 50 points in the second frame to come away with the non-conference win.
After Carolina, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, cut the Dalton State lead to 65-59 with a Micah Cooper 3-pointer with five minutes remaining, the Roadrunners outscored the Bruins 5-0 over the next three minutes and pulled away for the 13-point win.
Cooper burned the Roadrunners for 31 of Carolina’s 64 points, but Dalton State didn’t let any other player score more than nine.
Dalton State, on the other hand, used a balanced effort to down the Bruins.
Jaelin Ferrell hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Sean Cobb, Carterius Evans and Donavan Miller each scored 12, while Boubacar Kamissoko rounded out the starting five with 10 points.
Kamissoko also had seven assists, and Evans had nine rebounds.
Brad Milliorn came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers for nine points, and Franklin Almonte scored seven.
Milliorn and Ferrell led the Roadrunners to a 10-22 mark on 3-pointers. Ferrell hit three of his deep shots after halftime. Miller also hit two.
The Roadrunners committed just four turnovers but forced 12 of the Bruins, converting those into 21 points.
The Roadrunners return to Southern States Athletic Conference play with a Dec. 17 road game against Faulkner.
