Vradenburgh first individually as cross country takes second at West Georgia
The Dalton State College cross country team traveled to the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Saturday to run in the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational.
Despite a difficult course, the Lady Roadrunners had their fastest race of the season so far as they finished in second place behind University of North Georgia.
“We go to this race because it is tough,” Dalton State coach Dean Thompson said. “Our team embraced the difficulty of the course today, went out hard and ran really well. I’m so proud of their efforts today. I love watching them when they have the right amount of intensity in their eyes. Today was one of those days.”
Leading the way for the Roadrunners was senior Kathryn Vradenburgh, who took first place overall and set a new course record finishing in 18:42. It was 36 seconds faster than she ran last year in winning the same race. She finished 18 seconds in front of teammate Riley Jo Ford (19:00), who grabbed second.
The next Roadrunner to finish was sophomore Giselle Dominguez, who finished in 19:45, which was good for seventh place overall. Finishing fourth for Dalton State was senior Haley Tillery, who finished at 15th in 21:00. Rounding out the scoring top five for the Lady Roadrunners was junior Kayla Mattox, who finished in 21:12 and was 18th overall.
The 6th team finisher was sophomore Ella Coley, who finished 25th in 21:35. Senior Rebecca Poe was close behind her in 30th (21:52). Freshman Marlene Paez finished 32nd in a time of 22:23.
Women’s soccer draws with Brewton-Parker
In its Southern States Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, the Dalton State College women’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw with Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon.
Despite a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal, Dalton State (2-2-3, 0-0-1 SSAC) couldn’t get on the board against Brewton-Parker (3-5-1, 0-0-1 SSAC).
The Lady Roadrunners had four shots in the first half and five in the second while holding the Barons to just one in the first frame. Dalton State also got four chances on corner kicks, while Brewton-Parker had none.
Ava Vandoren tallied three shots for Dalton State, including one on goal. Selina Vaquez had two shots, with one on goal.
Brianna Hurtado, Guadalupe Martinez and Sophia Venable also fired shots that were bound for goal, but Brewton-Parker goalkeeper Kelsie Stapler kept the net stapled shut with six saves.
Dalton State College keeper Brooke Alvarez blocked both shots she saw.
The Dalton State men were also set to play Brewton-Parker on Saturday, but that match was postponed.
The Roadrunners continue SSAC play with home matches Friday against Mobile. The women play at 5 p.m. at Dalton Stadium, followed by the ninth-ranked Roadrunners playing top-ranked Mobile at 7:30.
