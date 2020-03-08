DSC's Bell named conference tournament MVP

The accolades keep rolling in for Dalton State College senior guard Randy Bell.
On Sunday, one day after the Roadrunners won the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament, Bell was selected as the tournament Championship MVP and named to the All-Tournament Team. Teammate Dauson Womack also made the All-Tournament Team. The SSAC tournament was Wednesday through Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama.
After winning the conference tournament by beating Stillman University, William Carey University and Loyola University over the course of three days, the No. 4-ranked Roadrunners earned an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship Tournament March 18-24 in Kansas City, Missouri. Dalton State (30-3, 17-3 SSAC) will find out Wednesday its seeding and first-round opponent in the 32-team NAIA tournament when the bracket is revealed.
Over the three conference tournament games, Bell led all scorers with 56 points averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He made a living at the free-throw line and shot 26-of-35 (74%). In the championship win over Loyola, Bell went for 19 points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Womack, a senior forward, provided a strong inside presence for the Roadrunners as he averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. He shot 63.6% from the field over the three games.
Rounding out the All-Tournament Team were Nate Bradley (Faulkner University), Myles Burns (Loyola), Tim Cameron (Loyola) and Devin Merriweather (Stillman). The tournament committee and coaches chose the MVP and team.
Bell on Wednesday was named the SSAC Co-Player of the Year along with Faulkner's Milan Skundric. During the regular season, Bell averaged 17.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Roadrunners finished 27-3, 14-3 SSAC.
