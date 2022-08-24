Dalton State College’s Justin Riescher has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after the team’s opening game, the conference office announced on Monday.
In a season-opening 8-0 win over Johnson University last week, Riescher scored two goals while dishing out two more assists.
It’s the seventh career SSAC player of the week honor for the senior midfielder. Riescher was named player of the week five times during the 2020-21 season, then earned another award last season.
Life University’s Renan Fiore was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Riescher and the Roadrunners play Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, tonight at 7. Dalton State plays Tennessee Wesleyan on the road on Tuesday before returning home for a game at Dalton Stadium on Sept. 3 against Milligan University.
