Dalton State College’s track and field team finished off the 2023 season on Saturday with a fourth place finish in the SSAC Women’s Track and Field Championship at Jaguar Track in Mobile, Alabama.
On the first day, the Lady Roadrunners scored 22 points to sit 5th in the order. Giselle Dominguez earned eight points with a runner-up finish in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 41:57. Marlene Paez and Ella Coley joined her in the race with fourth and fifth place finishes respectively and another nine points.
Kayla Mattox, Rebecca Poe, Haley Tillery and Kathryn Vradenburgh teamed up in the 4x800-meter relay for a fourth place finish and five points toward the team total. Jazzmyn Shelton (13.31 seconds), Tyler Simpson (14.42 seconds), and Briana Ray (15.61 seconds) all competed in the 100-meter run, with Laila Reynolds throwing 13.10 meters in discus to close out the first day of competition.
Shelton, Simpson and Ray started the second day of the event running the 200-meters. Shelton posted 28.88 seconds with Simpson finishing in 30.55 and Ray at 32.31. The javelin was next, with Ray throwing a distance of 18.38 meters. Simpson and Tillery also competed in javelin, with Simpson tossing 17.17 meters and Tillery 16.35 meters.
Ray once again won the pole pault, clearing 2.65 meters for 10 points. Simpson and Reynolds competed in the shot put later, with Simpson hitting 8.37 meters and Reynolds throwing 5.38 meters. Dominguez ran in the 5,000-meter run in the afternoon with Paez as they combined for eight more points, running times of 19:33 and 20:00.
Vradenburgh defended her title in the 1,500-meter run with another record-setting performance, lowering her own conference record time with a 4:48 and 10 points. The 3,000-meter steeplechase earned the Lady Roadrunners 18 points as Mattox, Tillery, Coley and Poe took third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the event. The day ended with DSC picking up three points in the 4x400-meter relay as the team of Poe, Mattox, Tillery and Vradenburgh finished sixth in a time of 4:42.
