The Dalton State College track and field team travelled to Birmingham, Alabama, Monday to participate in the first ever Southern States Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship. The team scored 101 points and finished third as a team despite the fact they participated in only one field event and no sprint events. The team earned conference championships in six separate events.
“We had some very impressive performances today,” Dalton State coach Dean Thompson said. “We entered seven events and won six of them. It is really difficult to top that kind of performance. We had some school records, several personal bests and higher-than-expected finishes.”
The day began with the pole vault, where sophomore Briana Ray won her second SSAC title to add to her 2021 outdoor title. She cleared the opening height and that proved to be enough for her to have the opportunity to stand atop the podium.
The next event for the Roadrunners was the 5,000-meter run. It covers 25 laps of the 200-meter track. Sophomore Riley Jo Ford charged to the front early and led wire to wire, coming across the finish line in 19:11. Joining Ford in the 5,000 were senior Alex Gass (fourth, 19:58), freshman Ella Coley (fifth, 20:45) and freshman Giselle Dominguez (sixth, 21:08).
The Roadrunners sent two runners to the starting line for the one-mile run. Junior Kathryn Vradenburgh outdistanced the field to win her third conference title, having won the cross country title in the fall and the 1500-meter run last spring. It was also good enough to lower her own school-record in the event to 5:16. Not too far behind Vradenburgh was junior Kate Roberts, who ran a personal best time of 5:36, which was good for fourth place.
A couple of hours later, the Roadrunners fielded another pair of runners in the 800-meter run. Junior Rebecca Poe ran away from the field over the last lap of the race, lopping eight seconds from her personal best, and winning the race in a time of 2:27. Sophomore Kayla Mattox ran 2:40 and finished in fourth place, just off the podium.
A short time later, the Roadrunners sent three runners to the start of the 1,000-meter run. It was the first time any Dalton State runner had attempted the distance. Adding another school record to her growing list, Vradenburgh won her second title of the day and fourth in total when she won comfortably in 3:09. Kate Roberts, who was gaining on second place over the second half of the race, fell just short but made the podium with a third-place finish (3:18). Junior Haley Tillery finished a strong 4th place in 3:24.
The team of Mattox, Poe, Tillery and Vradenburgh ended their day with a win in the distance medley relay, outpacing second place by 39 seconds. It was Tillery’s second conference championship, Poe’s second on the day, Mattox’s first title and Vradenburgh’s fifth career SSAC title. It was also the first relay title for any Dalton State team.
The last event for the Roadrunners was the 3,000-meter run. Each of Dalton State’s entrants had already raced the 5,000-meter run hours earlier. Gass managed a fifth-place finish (11:25) as she cut 21 seconds from her previous time this year. Ford finished sixth (11:40), and Ella Coley cut 21 seconds from her previous time and came across the line eighth (12:03).
The Roadrunners begin the outdoor track season on Feb. 26 in Savannah’s Eye Opened Invitational.
