DSC track team opens season with third place finish at Savannah event

The Dalton State College track and field team traveled to Savannah to open their 2021 season in the Savannah State Eyeopener Invitational on Saturday, where they managed to score 98 points and finish third overall.
The Roadrunners finished behind Benedict College from Columbia, South Carolina, and host Savannah State.
The Roadrunners were paced by wins from freshman Riley Ford in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, freshman Briana Ray in pole vault, sophomore Kathryn Vradenburgh in the 1,500-meter run and junior Alex Gass in the 5,000-meter run.
Three school records fell to three Roadrunner freshmen in the event as well. Ford's 12:23 finish in the steeplechase was five seconds faster than the three-year-old best, and it was Ford's first time she had ever run the event. Ray set the pole vault record when she cleared 7 feet. Later in the afternoon, Suzana Rivera broke the discus school record by 10 feet when she threw 88 feet 7 inches.
"It was a solid first meet," said Dean Thompson, Dalton State's head coach. "We had some outstanding performances and some not-so-great results, but all in all, we learned some things about what we can do to improve next time out."
The next full track meet is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational beginning March 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.