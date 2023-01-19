The Dalton State College track and field team began the indoor season with a new school-record while placing sixth out of 18 teams in the Emory CrossPlex Challenge at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday.
The four-person team of Kathryn Vradenburgh, Riley Jo Ford, Rebecca Poe and Kayla Mattox set a new school-record of 13:17 in the 4,000-meter distance medley relay and won the event by 21 seconds over the team from Clayton State.
The squad competed in most of the distance track events with a few of the shorter sprint events sprinkled in. Vradenburgh took home the title in the mile run with a time of 5:13. Her time was just three seconds short of the “B” qualifying standard for the NAIA Championships.
Ford, Marlene Paez and Ella Coley each competed in the 5,000-meter run with Ford as the top finishing Lady Roadrunner in fifth with a time of 19:17. Paez finished eighth (20:31), with Coley coming in ninth (21:08).
Giselle Dominguez placed 10th in the 3,000-meter run, crossing the line in 11:21. Briana Ray took the shorter 60 meter sprint for the Lady Roadrunners and finished her heat in fourth at 9.99. Ray also competed in the 200-meter and posted a time of 35.52 in the event.
Poe, Mattox and Haley Tillery joined Vradenburgh in the mile run, finishing 17th, 20th and 21st respectively in the large field.
