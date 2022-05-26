Dalton State College sits 16 strokes behind leader University of British Columbia headed into the final round today of the NAIA women’s golf national championship tournament.
British Columbia is 10 strokes ahead of the field with a 4-over 572, while Dalton State is at fourth with a 12-over 588 headed into the third and final round of competition.
It was a long wait for Dalton State to finally get on the golf course at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The first round was scheduled for Tuesday, but play was called off due to rainy conditions.
The tournament shifted from a four-round, 72-hole event to decide a national champion to a three-round tourney. Rain again delayed the scheduled start on Wednesday before the Roadrunners finally began play in a first round that had to be completed Thursday morning before round two began.
Dalton State sat at fourth in the field with a 7-over on the first day, led by Cameron Daniel’s even-par 72.
The Roadrunners held serve at fourth place after Thursday even with British Columbia extending its lead. Dalton State shot 293 Thursday compared to a 295 in round one.
Daniel and Mailey Buzzell both finished the day at a 1-under 71 to lead Dalton State in the second round. After a 1-over in round one, Sydney Hermann finished day two with a 5-over 77. Megan Donahue was at 2-over Thursday and Hanna Bullard finished 10-over.
Daniel’s 1-under has her tied with two other golfers for tenth in the individual standings.
Oklahoma City University is in second behind British Columbia with a 6-over 582, while Savannah College of Art and Design is third at 8-over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.