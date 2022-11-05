Dalton State College's women's soccer team bowed out of the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament with a 3-1 loss to Middle Georgia State in the first round Friday night.
Dalton State (5-6-4) had taken down Middle Georgia (9-6-2) 2-1 last week to earn the final spot in the tournament, but the Lady Roadrunners couldn't get the win to advance on Friday.
The game was tied at 1 at half, but two second-half goals by the hosts sunk Dalton State.
Brianna Hurtado, a Southeast Whitfield High School graduate, made the lone goal for the Lady Roadrunners.
Dalton State went on a run of three straight wins to close the regular season to be included in the tournament field.
The loss ends the season for the Lady Roadrunners, who would have needed a run to the SSAC championship to advance to the national tournament.
