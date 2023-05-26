After four rounds of play at the NAIA Women's Golf National Championships, the dust settled on Friday with Dalton State College tied for fourth in the nation.
The Lady Roadrunners finished locked with Southern States Athletic Conference opponent William Carey at fourth in the NAIA championships in Silvis, Illinois. Both SSAC squads finished with a 1,244 overall score across the four rounds and four days of play.
Dalton State finished 45 strokes back of national champion British Columbia, which, other than a hiccup in round two, dominated on the way to the national title. Dalton State was 16 strokes behind second-place finisher Keiser and 14 strokes behind Oklahoma City in third.
Dalton State's Sydney Hermann propelled the Lady Roadrunners to the top-four finish. A strong pair of rounds in the opening two days helped her to a 302 overall score, good for a tie for ninth in the individual standings.
Tuesday's first round was the strongest for Dalton State as a team, with a 301 putting them at third after day 1. Dalton State finished with a 317 on day two, falling back to seventh.
A 307 in the third round pushed DSC back up the leaderboard to fourth and the 319 on Friday was enough to keep them in the four spot. William Carey finished four strokes better in the fourth round to move into a tie with Dalton State. The two SSAC schools stayed just ahead of Embry Riddle and Savannah College of Art and Design, which finished two strokes back in a tie for sixth.
Megan Donahue was Dalton State's next best finisher after Hermann, tying for 23rd in the country with a 311. Rylie Kosney was 29th in the NAIA with a 313, and Mailey Buzzell and Cameron Daniel both finished with a 322 and tied for 53rd.
It's the third straight finish in the nation's top five for the Lady Roadrunners. Dalton State finished fourth in 2022 and tied for fourth in 2021. Dalton State finished sixth in 2019.
The season wraps for a Dalton State team in which the Lady Roadrunners won the SSAC for a third straight year. Hermann was named the SSAC player of the year, Kosney was the newcomer of the year and head coach Jim McGrew was SSAC coach of the year.
