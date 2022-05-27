Dalton State College finished fourth overall at the NAIA women’s golf national championship tournament on Friday.
The Lady Roadrunners came into the tournament’s final day at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in fourth place, and Dalton State held on to that spot after an 8-over 296 on the day.
Dalton State finished at 20-over as a team for the tournament, 24 strokes behind national champion University of British Columbia, which took a big lead after the first two rounds of play on Thursday. The team still cruised to a win despite an even-par day while runner-up Oklahoma City cut the big lead with a 5-under final round. British Columbia finished with a 4-under for the tourney, with Oklahoma City at 1-over.
Savannah College of Art and Design was third, six strokes ahead of Dalton State at 14-over.
Mailey Buzzell and Sydney Hermann had Dalton State’s best rounds of the day at a 1-over 73. Cameron Daniel was 2-over for the tournament’s final day and settled into a Roadrunner-best tournament score of 1-over, good for a tie for 13th in the nation in individual standings.
Buzzell was one stroke behind at 2-over for the tournament and tied for 15th. Hermann was tied for 28th, Megan Donahue was tied for 38th, and Hanna Bullard was tied for 87th.
The Lady Roadrunners finished at fourth in the NAIA for the second straight season.
Dalton State has finished in the top five in five of the seven NAIA tournaments held since 2015, with the top finish in program history being a tie for second in 2015.
The Lady Roadrunners won the Southern States Athletic Conference championship for the second straight season. Hermann was named the conference player of the year, while head coach Jim McGrew was the coach of the year for the SSAC.
