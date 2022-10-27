The Dalton State College women’s soccer team needed a win or a tie in its final game of the regular season Thursday night to earn the final spot in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament.
A tie would have given the team the sixth and final seed in the tournament, but the Lady Roadrunners left no doubt, upending Middle Georgia State 2-1 on the road Thursday in Cochran, completing a late-season rally to grab a spot in the postseason tournament.
Dalton State vaulted over Blue Mountain, which had won earlier in the afternoon in its regular season finale, for the sixth seed in the tournament. The Lady Roadrunners again play Middle Georgia, the third-seeded team in the conference, in the SSAC tournament first round next week.
Thursday’s win was the third straight conference victory for Dalton State (5-5-4, 3-3-2 SSAC) to close the regular season. The Lady Roadrunners had no wins, three losses and two ties in their first five conference games.
The win over Middle Georgia (8-6-1, 5-2-1 SSAC) came courtesy of two second-half goals from the Lady Roadrunners.
After a scoreless first half, Dalton State’s Nicole Perez, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, scored after a rocketed pass-ahead from midfield.
That goal came in the 58th minute, and Middle Georgia answered in the 65th minute on a Hanna Theriault goal.
One minute and 20 seconds later, the Lady Roadrunners had their go-ahead goal that gave them back the lead for good.
A free kick from long range was run down by Lauren Wright in front of the net. She tapped it past a charging goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.
Dalton State pulled off the upset win despite an 18-5 shooting deficit. Three of Dalton State’s shots were on frame, compared to nine from Middle Georgia, but the Lady Roadrunners got two of those three into the back of the net.
Dalton State keeper Brooke Alvarez, another former Northwest Lady Bruin, made that difference possible by stopping seven shots.
After the upset win by the Lady Roadrunners, the top-ranked Dalton State men kept rolling with their sixth straight outright victory, a 2-0 win over Middle Georgia.
The Roadrunners (13-0-3, 6-0-1 SSAC) used two first half goals to build the road advantage over Middle Georgia State (1-13-1, 1-6-1 SSAC).
The first goal came 12:18 into the contest, when Gavin Taylor got in position to receive an assist from Justin Riescher and send the ball in for a goal.
The score remained 1-0 until the clock ticked under one minute to play in the half.
Riescher again found an open teammate, attacking on the left side of the net and drawing defenders before hitting an open Javier Morejon with a cross pass.
Morejon’s strike found the back of the net with 25 seconds left before the half.
Neither team scored in the second half.
Dalton State held Middle Georgia to three shots, with zero shots on goal. The shutout is the fourth straight for Dalton State. The Roadrunners tallied 11 shots, including eight on goal. Riescher led the team with three shots.
Dalton State closes the regular season with a Saturday game at 3:30 p.m. in Mount Vernon against Brewton-Parker, a matchup that was scheduled for earlier this season but was postponed.
Dalton State can clinch the regular season SSAC title, and the top seed for the upcoming conference tournament, with a win over Brewton-Parker. A loss would give the title to William Carey and put Dalton State at second. If the Roadrunners tie with the Barons, Dalton State would tie with William Carey for the top spot. Since the teams tied in the regular season matchup, the top seed would be determined by a tiebreaker of goal differential in conference games.
