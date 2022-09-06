The Dalton State College soccer teams played a home Labor Day doubleheader on Monday against Williams Baptist, with the women’s squad grabbing a 2-0 win before the men played to a scoreless draw.
The women (2-2) peppered 31 shots and scored two second-half goals to pull away from Williams Baptist (0-4).
Vanessa Coronel, the Dalton State freshman and former Northwest Whitfield High School standout, scored her first collegiate goal in the first half, putting away a goal off of an Ava Vandoren pass.
That goal came in the 40th minute after the Lady Roadrunners had been sending shots at the goal constantly.
Twelve of Dalton State’s 31 shots reached goal, while Dalton State allowed the visitors just one shot.
Northwest grad Brooke Alvarez, recently named the Southern States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the previous week’s games, didn’t see much action from her spot in goal on Monday. Alvarez and Mattie Dollar both spent time in net.
Dalton State broke through for another score 59 minutes in.
Brianna Hurtado, a Southeast Whitfield graduate, fired in a free kick. Hurtado, a freshman, now has a team-leading three goals on the year.
Guadalupe Martinez, a fellow former Lady Raider, found the back of the net for the final goal of the day in the 75th minute. Emma Johnson picked up the assist.
The Lady Roadrunners play Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, on Friday at 5 p.m.
Just like the women’s team, the Dalton State men (3-0-2) kept Williams Baptist off the scoreboard, but the Roadrunners couldn’t coax in a goal. The scoreless tie is their second draw of the season.
Dalton State outshot Williams 12-6 overall and 6-1 on shots that reached goal. Dalton State goalkeeper Michael Barrueta stopped the lone shot he faced.
Josh Ramos, on the same day he was announced as the SSAC Offensive Player of the Week for last week’s games, tied for the Roadrunner lead with two shots, but he couldn’t get any to go. Leonardo Seixas had two shots reach goal.
Dalton State hosts Northwest University of Kirkland, Washington, on Sunday at 10 a.m.
