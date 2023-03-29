The Dalton State College women’s golf team collected its first team tournament win of the season with a six-stroke victory in the Music City Classic at Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee, on Monday and Tuesday.
Second-ranked Dalton State posted 887 (+23), with No. 4 Keiser (893, +29) in second. The host, No. 11 Cumberland (906, +42), came in third, while No. 6 Southeastern (908, +44) was fourth.
“Really proud of the ladies. The field was loaded with top-10 teams and an (NCAA Division I) competitor and we played great all three rounds,” Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew said. “The best part was everyone contributed and today we had all five play great. That’s what it takes to win championships.”
In the first round on Monday, Dalton State shot 298 (+14) as a team and sat six shots off the lead held by Keiser. Rylie Kosney fired a 2-under 70 to lead the Lady Roadrunners after the first round.
Mailey Buzzell carded a 3-over 75, with Cameron Daniel close behind after a round of 76 (+4). Megan Donahue collected the last counter with a 77 (+5).
Sydney Hermann struggled with a string of over-par holes and posted 81 (+9) as the last Lady Roadrunner in the lineup. Ella Cress and Hanna Bullard, playing as individuals, had solid rounds with Cress shooting 79 (+7) and Bullard 80 (+8).
Donahue had a strong two, firing a 1-under 71 to skyrocket up the leaderboard as the course toughened up during the second round. Hermann did the same as she recovered nicely her second trip around the course with a 73 (+1).
Daniel and Buzzell remained steady with the last counters as they shot 74 (+2) and 77 (+5) respectively as the team shot one of the two sub-300 second rounds with a 295 (+11). Kosney had a rough go on the back nine in round two as she shot 83 (+11). Bullard improved with a 78 (+6) as Cress shot 81 (+9).
In the third round, Dalton State closed with a team 294 (+6) as Daniel carded a 1-under 71 to share for second overall individually. Hermann and Buzzell both came home with 2-over scores of 74 to finish tied for 21st and 15th respectively.
Kosney bounced back from a hard second round to collect the last counter with a 3-over 75, tying her for 21st with Hermann. Donahue had it rolling through nine, sitting in second until a 5-over 41 on the back nine dropped her to a tie for seventh. Cress and Bullard polished off their tournaments with rounds of 76 (+4) and 81 (+9).
“We still have things we have to get better at but this was a great start,” McGrew said.
The Dalton State men also wrapped up play in a tournament on Tuesday, finishing second at the Monument Oldfield Classic in Okatie, South Carolina.
No. 20 Coastal Georgia (863, -1) won the team title with No. 4 Dalton State (870, +6) in second. Point (872, +8) was third followed by No. 24 Reinhardt (873, +9) in fourth. SCAD-Savannah (877, +13) rounded out the top five
“The guys had another solid week,” head coach Ben Rickett said. “We continue to do a lot of things well, but we can’t give good teams a head start early in the tournament.”
In the first round, Dalton State tallied a team total of 290, which was good enough for third as round two play began on the 36-hole first day. Trevor Bassett and Gavin Noble each shot 2-under 70 to carry the Roadrunners with Steve Kibare carding a 1-over 73. Brock Hoover and Cole Wentworth both shot 5-over 77 as the fourth counting score.
In round two, Bassett continued his hot play with an even-par 72 to hold a top-10 spot as Kibare matched him with 72 (E) to move up the leader board.
Hoover shot better in the second round with a 74 (+2), with Noble posting 75 (+3). Wentworth remained consistent with another 77 (+5) as the team shot 293 to remain in third as play continued into the third round.
Noble started strong with an eagle from the fairway on the first hole en route to a 3-under 69 and a tie for third individually as the Roadrunners shot the second-best round of the day, a 287 (+3). Bassett polished off a fantastic tournament with a 1-under 71 to finish runner-up.
Wentworth closed strong with an even-par 72 to tie for 30th with teammate Hoover and others. Hoover shot 3-over 75 on the day as the last counter for the team score. Kibare had a rough go on the back nine with a 5-over 41, but came away with a 29th place finish and a 7-over 79.
