DSC women's golf earns team win at Oldfield Intercollegiate in South Carolina

Dalton State College's women's golf team took an overnight lead with a 299 (+11) on Saturday and held on down the stretch with a 303 (+15) on Sunday to win the Oldfield Intercollegiate at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, South Carolina.
Dalton State, ranked second in the NAIA, shot a tournament total of 602 (+26) with Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) at 603 (+27) finishing in second, just one shot behind the Lady Roadrunners.
Cameron Daniel led a trio of Lady Roadrunners that finished in the top five, carding 148 (+4) to take second. Mailey Buzzell was a stroke behind Daniel in a tie for third after posting 149 (+5). Sydney Hermann followed in a tie for fifth at 150 (+6).
Isabel Rijos solidified a top 10 finish after a two-round total of 155 (+11), while the last Lady Roadrunner in the lineup, Hanna Bullard, finished 25th at 165 (+21).
Megan Donahue and Katelyn Skiffen played as individuals for Dalton State. Donahue finished in the top 10 at 153 (+9), while Skiffen ended the tournament tied for 27th at 168 (+24).
"This was a nice win for us," said Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew. "SCAD is always one of the top teams in the country and you know you have played well when you are successful."
"We still have some work to do but really proud of our fight today," McGrew said. "We have two weeks before our tournament and hopefully we can continue to improve as we prepare for the postseason."
Dalton State is on home turf the next time they tee it up when they host the Roadrunner Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta on April 12-13.
