Dalton State College's women's golf team showed out over three days against NCAA Division I competition, coming home fourth in the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at Sevierville Country Club in Sevierville, Tennesee.
Austin Peay came away victorious Tuesday with a score of 894 (+42), with Findlay (897, +45) in second. North Alabama (909, +57) finished third with NAIA team Dalton State (923, +71) marking the highest finish by a non-NCAA team at fourth. North Georgia (929, +77) rounded out the top five. NAIA squad Oklahoma City was also in the field and finished seventh at 937 (+85).
The Lady Roadrunners shot a very solid 302 in the first round to sit in third place overall. Sydney Hermann and Megan Donahue led the charge with rounds of 73 (+2) and 75 (+4).
Rylie Kosney carded 76 (+5) with Cameron Daniel getting the last counting score for Dalton State with a 78 (+7). Mailey Buzzell had the last score for the Lady Birds with an 80 (+9).
In round two, Buzzell turned it around from the first day to pace Dalton State with a 77 (+6) as the conditions were trickier on the second day. The Lady Roadrunners posted a team score of 318.
Hermann was close behind with a 79 (+8) and Donahue in with an 80 (+9). Daniel got the last counter with an 82 (+11), with Kosney carding an 86 (+15).
The third round was another solid round from the Lady Roadrunners, with Daniel firing a 2-over 73 and Kosney posting 3-over 74 as the team shot 303 (+19). Buzzell shot 77 (+6), with Hermann carding 79 (+8). Donahue didn't have the finish the wanted after two good days of golf, finishing with an 87 (+16).
