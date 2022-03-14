Dalton State College cruised through round two and came away with a convincing win over the field in the LTU Spring Break Invite at RTJ Grand National in Opelika, Alabama, on Friday.
No. 3 Dalton State (616, +40) increased their advantage to win by 69 strokes over Indiana-East at 685 (+109) in second. The rest of the top-five stayed status quo with Midway at 391 (+115) in third and host Lawrence Tech in fourth at 710 (+134). Aquinas at 735 was fifth.
Mailey Buzzell shot 74 (+2) on Friday and held on for the individual medalist title by one stroke over teammate Sydney Hermann, who shot the best round of the day at 72 (E). Megan Donahue shot 80 (+8) and came home third overall.
Rounding out the top-five overall was Hanna Bullard after a round of 79 (+7). Cameron Daniel was sixth overall and shot 80 (+8) on Friday.
“Extremely proud of the girls,” Dalton State coach Jim McGrew said. “They played really well on a tough golf course.”
“We went to this tournament because of the golf course,” McGrew said. “It is extremely challenging and we knew it would help prepare us for postseason play. It exposed some things that we are going to have to get better at if we are going to accomplish the goals that we have set for ourselves. We will enjoy this one and try and prepare for the next one.”
The Lady Roadrunners hit the course again on Monday when they travel to New Orleans for the WolfPack Invitational at Bayou Oaks.
