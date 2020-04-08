DSC women's golf lands entire team on all-conference first team

The Dalton State College women's golf team fielded an entire roster of all-conference performers when it took to the course this season.
Dalton State landed all seven of its golfers on the 12-person All-Southern States Athletic Conference team that was announced by the conference Wednesday. Selected to the team were Haejin Choe, Cameron Daniel, Megan Donahue, Hannah Gasaway, Sydney Hermann, Isabel Rijos and Katelyn Skiffen. Hermann was also selected as the conference's Freshman of the Year, while Donahue joined her on an SSAC All-Freshman team.
The women's golf program had its 2019-20 season cut short last month before the SSAC or NAIA championships due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The conference announced awards for the shortened season, when William Carey University's Papatsara Niamrungrueang was named Player of the Year for the conference.
Daniel, Donahue an Gasaway were also included on an SSAC All-Academic team for their work off the course, while Gasaway was named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.
