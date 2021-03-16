DSC women's golf wins after tournament called due to weather

The Dalton State College women's golf team got a win after the remainder of play was called off due to rainy weather on the second day of the two-day Golden Tigers Spring Invitational at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville on Tuesday. The final standings are the final results from the first round, giving the second-ranked Lady Roadrunners their third team victory of the season.
Dalton State collects the win with a tournament total of 318 (+30) with Cumberlands at 328 (+40) finishing second.
Freshman Hanna Bullard shot a round of 73 (+1) on day one and took home individual medalist honors. It's the first honor for Bullard in her fifth collegiate event. She led a contingent of four Lady Roadrunners in the top five.
A trio of Lady Roadrunners shared third as Isabel Rijos and Cameron Daniel were joined by freshman Mailey Buzzell in carding a 79 (+7) on Monday. Megan Donahue posted the final counting score of 81 (+9) and finished just outside the top five in a tie for sixth overall.
"Winning is always a big deal," Dalton State coach Jim McGrew said Tuesday. "We hate we did not get to play today but Mother Nature had other ideas. The conditions were tough yesterday but we found a way to be better than everyone else."
Dalton State is on the course again on March 27, teeing it up in the Oldfield Intercollegiate at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, South Carolina.
