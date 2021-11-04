DSC women's soccer falls in SSAC tournament

The Dalton State College women's soccer team earned its highest-ever regular season finish in the Southern States Athletic Conference play and hosted an SSAC tournament game for the first time on Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Roadrunners hosted fifth-seeded Mobile at Lakeshore Park in the quarterfinals of the SSAC tournament, but the visitors knocked off Dalton State 2-1 to end the Lady Roadrunner season.
Mobile (4-11-2, 4-4 SSAC) struck first and held a 1-0 lead at halftime and increased the lead to 2-0 in the second half before Dalton State (9-9, 4-4 SSAC) put in a late goal.
Mobile's Sophie Walsh scored the first goal of the game 38 minutes in on an assist by Anakah Madril. In the 69th minute, the visitors added to the lead with a Maria Eduarda Rocha Bento score.
Dalton State finally got on the board 88 minutes in. Brianna Smotherman found Ava Van Doren for a goal, but the Lady Roadrunners couldn't net an equalizer to save their season.
The game had a fairly even shot distribution, with Mobile tallying 11 and Dalton State putting up 10.
Dalton State beat Mobile 4-0 in the regular season matchup between the two teams.
The 9-9 finish for the Lady Roadrunners this year was their first finish at a winning percentage of .500 or better since 2017. Dalton State finished 4-10 last season.
