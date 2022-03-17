Dalton State College's Mailey Buzzell was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women's Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Buzzell won individual medalist honors while leading Dalton State to a 69-stroke victory in the LTU Spring Break Invitational in Opelika, Alabama, on Friday.
Buzzell shot a 3-over 75 in the tournament's first round on March 10, then followed with a 2-over 74 to grab low medalist honors over teammate Sydney Hermann. Buzzell finished with two of the top three rounds in the tournament, with Hermann taking the other.
It's the second time that the sophomore from Warner Robins has won the award this season. Buzzell was named golfer of the week after the final week in October 2021 and the Lady Roadrunners' final tournament of the fall schedule.
She's the third different Lady Roadrunner to earn the honor this season. Hermann and Megan Donahue have also been named golfer of the week.
