Dalton State College cross country freshman Riley Jo Ford was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Runner of the Year and Freshman of the Year, while coach Dean Thompson was selected as the conference's Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
Awards were announced Monday following the Southern States Athletic Conference Championships. On Monday, the Dalton State cross country team won the conference title at the event at Oakville Indian Mounds in Danville, Alabama.
"I've never won any championship as a team before," said Ford. "Leading my team to a conference championship was a really special moment."
Ford also added All-Conference honors. Joining her on the All-Conference team were Alex Gass, Kayla Mattox (who also made the All-Freshman team), Kate Roberts, Kathryn Vradenburgh and Kay Vradenburgh.
Thirty-six ladies made the Barnes & Noble College SSAC All-Academic team with two coming from the Lady Roadrunners in senior Kay Vradenburgh and Gass, a junior.
