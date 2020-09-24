DSC's Ford named SSAC Cross Country Runner of the Week

Dalton State College's Riley Jo Ford was named the Southern States Athletics Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
The award is based on Ford's performance for the week of Sept. 14-20. Last Friday, Ford finished first in the Roadrunner Twilight Classic 5k meet with a time of 19:13.
It's the first such honor for Ford, a freshman from Caro, Michigan. In the Roadrunners' two meets this season — Ford's first two collegiate meets — the freshman has finished first individually both times, leading Dalton State to two team victories.
Ford wins the award in its third week of the season. Leah Johnson of Blue Mountain College (Miss.) was the women's winner in each of the first two weeks.
Blue Mountain's Thomas Ratliff was Ford's counterpart as the winner of the men's award for week three. Dalton State does not compete in men's cross country.
