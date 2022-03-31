After taking her first career individual medalist win at the Wolf Pack Women's Spring Invitational last week, Dalton State College's Sydney Hermann earned recognition from the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Hermann was named the SSAC Women's Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Hermann, a sophomore, earned her first career win by shooting a three-round 228 at the tournament in New Orleans last week. She led the Roadrunners to a runner-up finish behind host Loyola, finishing two strokes ahead of the second-place finish.
Her second round score of 73 was the tournament's best round.
It's the second time this season Hermann has earned the honor. She was named the golfer of the week in October 2021 after a runner-up finish.
It's the fifth time this season a Lady Roadrunner has earned the award. Mailey Buzzell won the award two weeks ago, the last time it was awarded.
