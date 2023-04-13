Dalton State College's Sydney Hermann's performance in last week's Roadrunner Invitational earned her some national attention.
A day after being named the Southern States Athletic Conference women's golfer of the week, she earned the NAIA national women's golfer of the week on Wednesday.
At the Lady Roadrunners' home tournament at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta last week, Hermann earned her second career individual tournament win and set a handful of school records.
She set the school record low in 18-hole score (-5, 67) and 54-hole score (-5, 211) while tying the program low in 36-hole score (-3, 141). She made 15 birdies and one eagle in the 54-hole tourney.
She earned a six-stroke victory as low medalist while leading Dalton State to a 33-stroke victory over the field as a team.
The SSAC player of the week honor was her seventh career nod by the conference.
The Lady Roadrunners, which were the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the latest NAIA coaches poll, play in the SSAC tournament starting April 24.
