DSC's Hermann named conference women's Golfer of the Week

Dalton State College's Sydney Hermann has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Hermann, a sophomore, finished as the runner-up out of 77 golfers as the Lady Roadrunners took the team victory at the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, last week.
She shot six-over 225, with rounds of 76, 76 and 73. Her final-round 73 matched the best score of any round and helped the Roadrunners to a five-stroke victory.
She's the second Lady Roadrunner to win the honor this season. Megan Donahue won it earlier this year, while Matthew Cleary of the men's team also took home the honor two weeks ago.
