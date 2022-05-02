Dalton State College’s Sydney Hermann was named the Southern States Athletic Conference’s women’s golfer of the year, the conference announced.
Hermann was tabbed as the player of the year after helping lead the Roadrunners to their second straight SSAC title last week. Dalton State coach Jim McGrew was named the conference’s coach of the year.
Hermann, a sophomore from Ponca City, Oklahoma, was named the conference’s player of the week twice this season and was named the NAIA national player of the week in March.
She got her first career tournament win in March and finished one stroke back of teammate Cameron Daniel for the SSAC individual championship.
McGrew, who is the program’s first head coach, was named the SSAC coach of the year for the fourth time since the Lady Roadrunners started play in 2013.
Hermann and Daniel are joined on the SSAC’s all-conference team by Hanna Bullard, Mailey Buzzell and Megan Donahue.
It’s the fourth straight all-conference selection for Daniel.
