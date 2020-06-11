DSC's Ireland named a top "up-and-coming" NAIA coach

Alex Ireland has only spent one season as the full-time head basketball coach at Dalton State College, but he’s already earning national recognition for his performance.
Ireland was named one of 15 up-and-coming coaches at the NCAA Division II and NAIA level by Silver Waves Media, a sports website.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling just to be listed among such high-caliber coaches,” Ireland said.
The list of coaches that have five years or less of head-coaching experience was put together by the media company in conjunction with a list of the 50 most impactful head coaches on the same level. The lists were compiled by receiving submissions from 20 college “athletic directors, presidents, search firms, and numerous influencers in the basketball space,” according to the Silver Waves website.
Ireland took over for former Dalton State head coach Tony Ingle, who led the Roadrunners to the NAIA national championship after the 2014-15 season, as the interim head coach in July 2018. After he put up an 18-13 record in his first season, the interim tag was removed for Ireland heading into 2019-20.
The Roadrunners set school records for consecutive wins (17) and regular season victories (27) in a season that ended with a Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. Dalton State earned one of four top seeds in the NAIA National Championship Tournament, but the event was cancelled before it began due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
“That pride comes from being able to uphold the standard that coach Ingle set here, which was a really high standard,” Ireland said. “He put Dalton State on the map nationally, and it was very important to me to be able to at least somewhat continue that success and keep Dalton State in the place coach Ingle left it.”
Among the top 50 head coaches listed is Mike Helfer of Valdosta State University. Ireland got his start in collegiate coaching under Helfer at Valdosta, where he was a graduate assistant from 2013-2015.
“To be listed alongside guys like him is just an honor,” Ireland said.
