DSC's Rebne wins conference golfer of the year for third straight time

Dalton State College's Ben Rebne was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Golfer of the Year for the third consecutive season on Thursday.
Rebne, who is a fifth-year senior, is ranked 18th in Golfstat's Head-to-Head Rankings, with five top-five finishes on the year and a 73 stroke average
Rebne was joined in SSAC honors by Dalton State head coach, Ben Rickett, who was named the conference's coach of the year for the fourth time. DSC's Trevor Bassett was named freshman of the year.
That trio helped lead the Roadrunners to their sixth straight SSAC championship on Wednesday.
Rebne and Bassett also were named All-SSAC First Team, along with teammates Matthew Cleary and Steve Kibare.
