DSC's Rickett named NAIA coach of the year

The accolades keep rolling in for the 2021 NAIA national champions in men's golf.
After leading Dalton State College to the program's first national championship in May, Roadrunners head coach Ben Rickett on Wednesday was named the NAIA's recipient of the Golf Coaches Association of America's Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award.
The award is given to a top coach in the NAIA, each of the NCAA's three divisions and two divisions of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Rickett guided the Roadrunners to the national championship in the program's sixth season of competition. Dalton State was the national runner-up in 2018.
Rickett coached a team with four GCAA All-Americans to the Southern States Athletic Conference championship in 2021 too. One of those All-Americans, Ben Rebne, was also named a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus award, which goes to the top golfer in a collegiate division.
Rickett was also named the coach of the year for the season by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association.
The coach of the year award is named for Dave Williams, who coached the University of Houston's men's golf team to 16 national championships in his 36-year tenure as coach.
