The second go-round didn’t go quite as well as the first for the Dalton State College basketball team.
The Roadrunners played a second consecutive game against Fisk University on Monday — this time on the road in Nashville, Tennessee — and lost this time, 66-58.
The Roadrunners played Fisk on Nov. 3, winning 61-55 at Mashburn Arena in Dalton. The Roadrunners then had 10 days off before resuming play against the Bulldogs again.
In first game, Dalton State (3-2) grabbed an early advantage and never gave it up. On Monday, Fisk (1-2) flipped the script.
After exchanging four points apiece at the start of the game, Fisk scored the next seven points to take a lead. The Roadrunners battled that lead down to as little as one, when a Jaelin Ferrell made a 3-pointer with 9:41 left in the first half to cut the score to 22-21, but Dalton State couldn’t take advantage of a Fisk scoring drought to get any closer.
Fisk turned a 27-25 lead with three minutes left into the game’s first double-digit advantage by halftime when the Bulldogs scored the final nine points of the half to lead 66-58.
Dalton State never shrunk the lead smaller than seven again. Fisk kept Dalton State at arm’s length in the second half, playing with an advantage that never grew more than 15 points.
Dalton State held Fisk without any points for the final 3:07 of game time, but two points were all the Roadrunners managed in that time too, only getting the score to its final margin of eight.
Carterius Evans led Dalton State with 14 points, while Donavan Miller scored 11.
Sean Cobb scored nine and had nine rebounds, while Boubacar Kamissoko matched his nine points.
Fisk’s Jayden Lockett, who scored just one point in the earlier matchup, netted 16 points for Fisk to lead the game, while Justin McNelkan scored 15.
Dalton State opens Southern States Athletic Conference play on Thursday when the Roadrunners host defending NAIA national champion Loyola at 1 p.m. at Mashburn Arena.
