Dalton State College's Igor Stokic was named to the Barnes & Noble College Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team, according to the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Stokic, a senior from, Ruma, Serbia, had a 3.97 GPA while averaging 5.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season. Stokic had the highest GPA among the seven team members.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above in both academic and athletic standing; must be starters or important reserves; have at least a 3.3 cumulative GPA; and have competed in 50% of games. Graduate students are not eligible, and transfers must have completed one semester at the school.
Faulkner University's Trace Hill was named the College Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The junior history major posted a 3.91 GPA. On the court, he averaged 33.5 minutes, 11 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He was also named Second-Team All-Conference and helped the Eagles to a trip to the NAIA Round of 16.
