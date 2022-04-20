Dalton State College’s Kathryn Vradenburgh was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for April 11-17.
Vradenburgh, a junior from Chattanooga, is the firs Roadrunner to win the award this season.
She won the 800-meter (2:17) and 1500-meter (4:48) at the Berry Field Day Invitational at Berry College in Mount Berry on Saturday. She missed the 800-meter qualifying mark by two seconds.
Vradenburgh helped lead the Roadrunners to a sixth-place overall finish among 15 teams competing.
While it’s the first time this season Vradenburgh has earned the honor in track and field, she is no stranger to winning weekly awards from the SSAC.
Vradenburgh, also a member of the Dalton State cross country team, won runner of the week in the conference four times during the cross country season last fall.
Vradenburgh and the track and field squad compete in the SSAC championship starting Friday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
