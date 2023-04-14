One of Dalton’s largest community races, the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic, takes place on Saturday, April 29. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill Gregory returns to celebrate its 40th anniversary. This year’s race is presented jointly by Live4It Community and Hamilton Health Care System’s Bradley Wellness Center.
The Bill Gregory features 10k, 5k and 2k timed races starting and ending at the Bradley Wellness Center. Registration for the races is open on Live4ItCommunity.org. Early Bird registration is open through 11 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at a special rate of $25 per participant. Registration from April 18 through race day is $35 per participant. Only pre-registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. For more information on the race, visit the website at Live4ItCommunity.org or Facebook page @Live4ItJourney.
Bill Gregory Health Care Classic: Honoring a Community Hero
Bill Gregory, a Dalton physician who spent his career taking care of patients and promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles, was tragically killed in June 2006 in a bicycling accident. In 2007, the Health Care Classic race was changed to the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic to honor him and his commitment to the community. Over the years, the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic has become a beloved community event, as well as an invitation to continue the community work started by Dr. Gregory so many years ago.
For decades, this cornerstone event has attracted thousands of students, employers, providers, church groups and individuals to participate in the event's races. Live4It Community has picked up the torch and is carrying the event forward as a joint effort with the Bradley Wellness Center. For more information about the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic, visit Live4ItCommunity.org.
Live4It Community
Live4It Community, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), strives to enhance and improve lifestyle and environment through collaboration with healthcare entities, local employers, school systems, community and faith-based organizations. The Dalton Neighborhood Initiative, also known as DNI, the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic and community-based initiatives in resilience are examples of community outreach programs presented by Live4It Community in collaboration with key community partners. For more information about Live4It Community, visit Live4ItCommunity.org.
