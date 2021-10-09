Early score is all Murray can manage in 48-7 loss to Sonoraville

Murray County High School (1-6, 0-5 Region 6-3A) scored first Friday night at Region 6-3A foe Sonoraville (4-2, 2-2 Region 6-3A), but the Phoenix scored 48 unanswered to had the Indians the 48-7 defeat.
Murray opened the game with a 70-yard touchdown reception by Carson Weaver.
Sonoraville responded with 21 first-quarter points and never looked back.
The Phoenix led 41-7 at halftime and added another in the third quarter.
Quarterback Jaxon Pate threw three touchdown passes, returned a punt for a score and rushed for a score.
The Indians have lost six straight games now after opening the year with a win over Southeast Whitfield.
The task for Murray County only gets more difficult next week. The Indians will host Rockmart, the defending region champs, on Friday.
